FamilyLife’s Weekend to Remember marriage getaway is coming to Sunriver March 10th. Our listeners receive a special discounted rate when using the promotion code “weekend.” Click here to register. Cover Cuba with the Gospel A special opportunity to reach the people of Cuba with the Good News of Jesus Christ. The island nation of Cuba has been in the news recently with the death of long-time dictator Fidel Castro. You've seen pictures from that beautiful island. Perhaps you've noticed the old buildings and the old cars. And the poverty both materially and spiritually. The commitment to an ideology without hope and without God. Missionary radio station Trans World Radio in Bonaire is increasing the power of its station to Cover Cuba with the gospel. Click here to learn more and give on line. To give by mail, make your check payable to Trans World Radio, mark it Cover Cuba and send to Trans World Radio, 300 Gregson Dr., Cary, NC 27511 attention of Mr. John Summerville.



KNLR is now broadcasting in HD (Hybrid Digital). If you have an HD radio, it will automatically tune to the HD-1 channel and you will hear KNLR in near CD quality. This is especially noticeable in moving vehicles where you sometimes get static, pops and hiss. HD table radios are available in some stores and on line. For more information call us at 541-389-8873. HD also gives us the ability to broadcast a second channel. Our HD-2 is Spanish. La Luz Radio 97.5 HD-2 & 106.1 FM Spanish Christian music and Bible Teaching 24/7 La Luz means The Light. Please let your Spanish speaking friends and neighbors know about this new ministry. Click here for a flier. Live on KNLX 104.9 Monday-Friday 11A to 1P Support Pregnancy Resource Centers of Central Oregon. Child Evangelism Fellowship is passionate about sharing the Gospel to children via Good News Clubs. Call your school for more information.







Contact Us



E-mail: info@knlr.com

Phone: 541.389.8873

Address:

P.O. Box 7408

Bend, OR 97708





Stations

KNLR 97.5 FM Bend

KNLX 104.9 FM Prineville



Translators

Burns/Hines 95.9 FM Fort Rock, Silver Lake & Christmas Valley

95.9 FM Madras 103.3 FM



Bend 106.1 FM Spanish

